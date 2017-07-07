Energy Stocks Dip As Rig Count Rebounds - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers declined alongside oil futures amid fears that a glut of oil would persist. The U.S. oil rig-count rebounded after its first decline in months last week, adding 7 rigs in the latest week to 763, its highest level since April 2015, according to Baker Hughes. The oil-price selloff Friday was initially triggered by the dollar's reaction to a strong employment report but the reason that prices are wallowing in the low $40s goes back to persistent oversupply.
