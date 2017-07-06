WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jul 06

TRUMP SAYS WEST MUST DEFEND ITS CIVILIZATION

President Donald Trump declared that the West will prevail as it defends its civilization, taking a defiant stance in a speech to thousands of Poles on his second trip to Europe.

THE GLOBAL WEB THAT KEEPS NORTH KOREA RUNNING

Despite tightening sanctions, Pyongyang maintains economic and diplomatic ties with many nations that have helped it amass the money and technical know-how to develop nuclear weapons and missiles.

WHITE HOUSE LIMITS PENTAGON ON AFGHAN TROOP LEVEL

Days after President Trump gave his Pentagon chief the authority to send thousands of troops to Afghanistan at his own discretion, the White House sent classified guidance that effectively limits the number.

SYRIAN REFUGEE DEATHS POINT TO CRISIS IN LEBANON

The deaths of four Syrians in Lebanese army custody and lethal fires in two Syrian refugee camps in the past week have refocused attention on the worsening plight of more than a million displaced people in Lebanon.

JAPAN, EU STRIKE NEW TRADE DEAL

Japan and the European Union have agreed the terms of a broad trade pact, hours before U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to clash with world leaders over global trade.

DISCONTENT RISES AMONG ISRAEL'S BEDOUIN

Tensions are growing in Israel's southern underbelly as disaffection roils the fast-growing Bedouin community in the Negev Desert, amid a conflict over government efforts to move residents to townships.

SHIPS EXPORTING IRANIAN OIL GO DARK, RAISING SANCTIONS RED FLAGS

Ships chartered by two oil traders responsible for a significant share of Iran's fuel exports last year failed to transmit their location and the origin of their cargo-red flags for governments seeking evidence of evasion of sanctions on Tehran.

HONG KONG PROTEST MOVEMENT CRIPPLED BY LEGAL CLAMPDOWN

A group of Hong Kong activists pleaded guilty to charges related to the city's large-scale pro-democracy protests in 2014, as the once-burgeoning movement has waned under legal pressure from Beijing.

