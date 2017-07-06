What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 6, 2017).

Fed officials in June readied plans to start shrinking the central bank's balance sheet in the next few months, and the debate since then over when to launch the effort has increasingly pointed to September.

Volvo's plan to transition its lineup to vehicles powered either by batteries or hybrid engines underscores the mounting challenges faced by Tesla.

Vantiv appeared to beat J.P. Morgan in the pursuit of Worldpay, saying it had cinched a $10 billion takeover deal.

IPOs in the U.S. have rebounded this year, but many big-name startups remain on the sidelines.

Tech stocks ended a three-session streak of declines with a bounce that lifted the S&P 500.

Emirates Airline and Turkish Airlines said that their passengers were cleared to again use laptops on U.S.-bound flights.

Goldman is seeking to sell a stake in its web app that sells complex financial products to retail investors.

Lloyds promoted executives in a bid to appease investors concerned the bank had few potential internal successors to its CEO.

SpaceX sent a large commercial communications satellite into orbit following a pair of last-second launch aborts over two days.

True Religion Apparel filed for chapter 11, the latest garment seller to be hit by changing shopping habits.

July 06, 2017