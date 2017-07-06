U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week for the third consecutive time, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., rose 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 in the week ended July 1, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast 246,000 new claims.

Estimates of jobless claims can be volatile from week to week, but generally have hovered near four-decade lows in recent months, suggesting that employers are holding on to workers.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which evens out weekly volatility, increased last week to 243,000.

The number of claims drawn by workers for longer than a week--so-called continuing claims--grew 11,000 to 1.956 million in the week ended June 24. Data on continuing claims are released with a one-week lag.

The persistently low level of layoffs is one sign the labor market is tightening and may be at or near the level that economists consider maximum employment. The Labor Department will release its June employment report Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast that the unemployment rate last month matched May's 4.3%, while nonfarm employers added 174,000 jobs.

The Labor Department's latest report on jobless claims can be accessed at: https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf

