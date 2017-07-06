Shire plc Shire Plc : Additional Listing

TIDMSHP
Additional Listing
July 6, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company") hereby
notifies the market that an application has been made to the London
Stock Exchange and the UK Listing Authority for a total of 3,000,000
Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each fully paid (the "Shares") to trade on
the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List. The
Shares are to be reserved under a block listing pursuant to the Shire
Portfolio Share Plan, the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 and the
Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
When issued, the Shares will rank equally with the existing issued
Ordinary Shares of the Company.
Oliver Strawbridge
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607
Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving
people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,
many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core
therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,
Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal
Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise
in Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop
and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of
people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need
conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the
fullest.
www.shire.com
