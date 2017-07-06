Shire plc Shire Plc : Additional Listing

TIDMSHP

Additional Listing

July 6, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company") hereby

notifies the market that an application has been made to the London

Stock Exchange and the UK Listing Authority for a total of 3,000,000

Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each fully paid (the "Shares") to trade on

the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List. The

Shares are to be reserved under a block listing pursuant to the Shire

Portfolio Share Plan, the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 and the

Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

When issued, the Shares will rank equally with the existing issued

Ordinary Shares of the Company.

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874

Media

Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607

Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving

people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,

many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core

therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,

Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal

Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise

in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop

and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of

people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need

conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the

fullest.

www.shire.com

