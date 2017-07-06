ECB Officials Considered Dropping a Pledge to Accelerate QE at June Meeting

European Central Bank policy makers discussed how to signal their increasing confidence in the eurozone economy at their June policy meeting, and considered dropping a pledge to accelerate their massive bond-buying program, according to the minutes.

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed 2.3% in May

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in May as exports rose to their highest level in more than two years.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week for the third consecutive time, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

Global Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Climb

Stocks turned lower while German government bond yields climbed to their highest since early 2016 as investors bet central banks were edging closer to an exit from ultra-easy monetary policies.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Americans Increasingly Prefer Trucks to Cars

Fed Officials Ready to Start Shrinking Portfolio in Months

Federal Reserve officials in June readied plans to start slowly shrinking the central bank's large portfolio of bonds and other assets in the next few months, according to minutes of the central bank's June meeting released Wednesday.

Oil Gains on Report of Inventory Draw

Oil prices recovered after an industry group said U.S. inventories fell last week. The American Petroleum Institute said data for the week ended June 30 showed a 5.8-million-barrel decrease in crude supplies and 5.7-million-barrel fall in gasoline stocks.

U.K. Financial Regulator Urges Post-Brexit Free Trade

The head of the U.K.'s financial regulator questioned whether financial firms need to relocate from the City to maintain access to the EU's financial markets.

EU, Japan Strike New Trade Deal

Japan and the EU have struck a broad, new trade deal, an agreement that comes on the eve of a Group of 20 leaders meeting where U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to clash with his counterparts on trade.

How to Dodge the Bonus Cap, and Other Perks for Firms Quitting London

Regulators and government officials across Europe are trying to lure London finance companies ahead of Brexit, sparking a continentwide backroom bidding war.

