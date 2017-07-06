U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Expected to Show Decrease in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 2.5 million barrels in data due Thursday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 1.4 million barrels.

Tesla's Sales Raise New Fears Ahead of Model 3

Tesla shares took a beating after analysts questioned whether customer demand for its two electric vehicles is waning as the company begins producing a cheaper sedan.

Qatar Lashes Back at Demands by Saudi-Led Group

Qatar's foreign minister says the four Mideast nations are waging 'unprecedented smear campaign' against his country, while his Egyptian counterpart says Doha isn't serious about resolving dispute.

Oil Falls Amid Global Glut Worries

Oil's rally came to an abrupt halt Wednesday as worries about the persistent global oil glut came back into focus.

Saudi Aramco Cuts Oil Prices in Asia As Competition Rises

Saudi Arabia's state-run oil giant Aramco said it would cut the price of its lighter crude grades to Asia in August, amid rising competition from rival producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Coal, Nuclear on Losing End of Power Shift

A transition is happening across the U.S. power grid: Natural gas, wind and solar power are expanding rapidly, while electricity generation from coal and nuclear reactors is shrinking.

Volvo to Switch to Electric, in First for Major Auto Firm

Volvo will become the first major auto maker to abandon the conventional car engine-technology that has powered the industry for more than a century. All new Volvo models from 2019 would be either fully electric or a hybrid.

Behind Oil's Ups and Downs, Little Has Changed

Oil investors took an unwelcome rollercoaster ride in June-unfortunately optimism on slowing U.S. supply, which is now pushing prices back up, also looks overdone

Qatar Launches Plan to Increase LNG Output Amid Arab Dispute

Qatar Petroleum, the world's largest producer of liquefied natural gas, said it plans to increase natural-gas output by 30% over the next seven years, as the small emirate faces a diplomatic crisis with its Persian Gulf neighbors.

Oil Giants Lobby Against Bill to Toughen Russia Sanctions

Exxon Mobil and other energy companies have joined President Trump in expressing concerns over a bill to toughen sanctions on Russia, arguing that it could shut down oil and gas projects around the world that involve Russian partners.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2017 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)