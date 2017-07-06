Buffett's Berkshire Nears Deal to Buy Electric-Grid Giant

Continue Reading Below

Berkshire Hathaway's energy business is nearing a deal to buy Oncor, one of the country's largest electricity-transmission businesses, for more than $17.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

QVC to Acquire Rival HSN for More Than $2 Billion

Longtime rivals QVC and the Home Shopping Network have agreed to merge as the two businesses, built around selling over television, seek to combat the rise of online shopping.

Qualcomm Steps Up Fight Against Apple

Qualcomm plans to file a complaint with federal trade authorities seeking to halt imports of certain iPhones and iPads, ratcheting up a protracted dispute with Apple by going after the tech giant's most profitable business.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GE, Canon, Germany's Merck Accused of EU Antitrust Breaches

The EU is trying to drive home to companies the need to submit accurate information when registering a deal for antitrust review with Brussels.

Amazon and Dish Network: A Match in the Making?

For years, Dish Network has sought out partnerships with just about every major telecom company. Now, a somewhat surprising potential partner has emerged: Amazon.com.

Endo to Pull Painkiller Opana From U.S. Market

Drug maker Endo International will remove the opioid painkiller Opana ER from the U.S. market, which the FDA said was necessary due to the medication's links to injection drug abuse.

AmTrust Unloads Some Claims Risk

AmTrust Financial Services said a Bermuda reinsurer has agreed to cover some of the company's claims if they are higher than expected, AmTrust's latest attempt to reassure investors.

Grocers Battle Over Store-Brand Trademarks

Kroger Co. is suing a new rival in the U.S. supermarket sector, accusing German discounter Lidl of using a private label too similar to its own.

Tesla Shorts Rake in More Than $1 Billion as Stock Falls

Investors who bet against Tesla Inc.'s stock are known to be so vocal that they've earned taunts from the electric car-maker's chief executive himself. Now it's their turn to laugh it up.

So Long, Hamburger Helper: America's Venerable Food Brands Are Struggling

The packaged-food industry is being hammered on both ends of the consumer spectrum, losing out to fresher items with fewer processed ingredients as well as inexpensive store labels. As brands such as Hamburger Helper and Chef Boyardee suffer, companies are trying to adapt faster.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2017 19:16 ET (23:16 GMT)