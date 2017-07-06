QVC to Acquire Rival HSN for More Than $2 Billion

Continue Reading Below

Two longtime rivals, QVC and the Home Shopping Network, have agreed to merge as two businesses built around selling over television seek to combat the rise of online shopping.

GE, Canon, Germany's Merck Accused of EU Antitrust Breaches

The EU is trying to drive home to companies the urgent need to submit accurate and truthful information when registering a deal for antitrust review with Brussels.

Saudi Aramco Crude Production at All-Time High in 2016

The world's biggest producer of crude oil pumped record amounts last year, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said, providing an insight into the secretive firm ahead of its partial IPO.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla Shorts Rake in More Than $1 Billion as Stock Falls

Investors who bet against Tesla Inc.'s stock are known to be so vocal that they've earned taunts from the electric car-maker's chief executive himself. Now it's their turn to laugh it up.

Hobby Lobby to Return Ancient Artifacts Believed Stolen From Iraq

The arts-and-craft retailer will pay a $3 million fine and surrender 5,500 artifacts that federal authorities allege were stolen from Iraq and smuggled into the U.S. through Israel and the U.A.E.

Whole Foods Dips Below Amazon's Offer Price

Amazon.com Inc. 's $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc. has rattled the grocery industry in the last three weeks, but the competitive bid many anticipated has not emerged.

Henry Cai's AGIC Plans to Launch New Fund This Year

AGIC Capital, a Hong Kong-based private-equity fund, is moving up the launch date of a new multibillion-dollar fund due to strong investor demand, its chairman said.

Amazon and Dish Network: A Match in the Making?

For years, Dish Network has sought out partnerships with just about every major telecom company. Now, a somewhat surprising potential partner has emerged: Amazon.com.

Hilton Sees Room for Growth With Low-Price Brand

Hilton's new hotel brand, Tru, set to be the fastest-growing in the U.S., will feature lobby amenities designed to appeal to millennials, as well as small rooms and prices at around $100 a night.

In TV Ratings Game, Networks Try to Dissguys Bad Newz From Nielsen

In a game largely sanctioned by TV-ratings firm Nielsen, television networks try to hide shows' poor performances on any given night by forgetting how to spell. That can dramatically improve a show's average viewership.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2017 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)