Industrials Down After Weak Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell as traders retreated from economically sensitive areas in the wake of pallid jobs data. Employers across the country hired 158,000 in June, short of the average economist target of 180,000, according to payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc. and forecasting firm Moody's Analytics. General Electric shares fell after analysts at brokerage J.P. Morgan cut their price target for the industrial conglomerate, citing strategic confusion linked to the transition from Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt to incoming CEO John Flannery.
July 06, 2017 16:17 ET (20:17 GMT)