Guolian Securities Agrees to Acquire Remaining Stake in Hua Ying Securities From RBS

Guolian Securities Co. (1456.HK) has agreed to acquire the 33.3% remaining stake in a Sino-foreign investment-banking unit from Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS.LN) for 354 million yuan ($52 million).

The Hong Kong-listed brokerage firm said late Thursday it was seeking to consolidate control of Hua Ying Securities Co.

RBS's original investment amount in the acquisition of Hua Ying Securities was CNY266.4 million, Guolian Securities said.

July 06, 2017 07:10 ET (11:10 GMT)