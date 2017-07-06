China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, July 6 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 610,606 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 12,470 12,610 12,470 12,490 12,675 -185 26 86
Aug-17 12,670 12,845 12,670 12,760 12,865 -105 62 88
Sep-17 12,765 12,935 12,635 12,815 12,825 -10 526,846 449,658
Oct-17 12,860 12,985 12,750 12,860 12,905 -45 46 134
Nov-17 12,870 13,035 12,750 12,900 12,915 -15 784 5,956
Jan-18 14,790 14,940 14,640 14,805 14,790 15 81,632 91,124
Mar-18 - - - 15,000 15,000 0 0 92
Apr-18 14,995 15,095 14,995 15,060 15,055 5 6 54
May-18 15,045 15,170 14,875 15,005 15,030 -25 1,204 3,870
Jun-18 - - - 15,010 15,010 0 0 18
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 06, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)