Buffett's Berkshire Nears a Deal to Buy Oncor

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s energy business is nearing a deal to buy Oncor, one of the country's largest electricity transmissions businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below

A deal by Berkshire Hathaway Energy to take over Oncor could be announced as soon as Thursday, the people said.

Terms of the deal couldn't be learned.

Write to Dana Mattioli at dana.mattioli@wsj.com and Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2017 13:58 ET (17:58 GMT)