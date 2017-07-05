What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 5, 2017).

North Korea's successful launch of its first ballistic missile capable of reaching the continental U.S. escalated a diplomatic face-off and threatened to shift the decades-old strategic balance in the Pacific.

Average premiums for a midlevel insurance plan would jump by 20% in January under the Senate GOP health overhaul, just months before midterm elections.

U.S.-backed Syrian forces breached the wall surrounding Raqqa's heavily fortified Old City, marking a significant advance in the battle to drive out Islamic State.

Trump sets out on a foreign trip Wednesday that will include his first face-to-face encounter with Putin since the election.

The EU and Japan are racing to clinch a broad trade agreement ahead of the Group of 20 summit.

U.S. senators visiting Kabul, including the GOP's McCain, criticized Secretary of State Tillerson's handling of policy in Afghanistan.

The Illinois House is expected to vote as early as Wednesday on whether to override the governor's veto of a budget package.

A federal appeals court blocked the EPA from loosening Obama-era controls on emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases.

Thousands of State Department and USAID employees indicated in a survey they are worried about the future of their agencies.

