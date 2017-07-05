On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Jul 5

For the week ended Jul 2, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25

Ark 3 3 7 7 20 20 62 62 8 8

Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 60 50 40

Colo 6 5 15 13 37 36 30 33 12 13

Idah 1 1 5 4 21 17 46 42 27 36

Ill 5 5 8 8 23 23 46 46 18 18

Ind 1 1 6 5 22 23 50 52 21 19

Kans 8 8 14 15 31 31 40 40 7 6

Mich 1 2 7 7 20 19 60 62 12 10

Mo 0 0 7 7 25 25 55 55 13 13

Mont 4 2 15 13 51 46 22 25 8 14

Nebr 3 3 12 13 35 36 43 42 7 6

NC 3 3 10 10 27 27 45 45 15 15

Ohio 1 0 4 3 17 15 62 65 16 17

Okla 2 2 6 6 45 45 44 44 3 3

Ore 3 5 7 6 12 8 60 50 18 31

SD 26 21 37 35 25 34 12 10 0 0

Texas 1 1 14 14 49 49 33 33 3 3

Wash 1 1 2 1 13 15 63 69 21 14

18-state

Avg 5 4 12 12 35 35 39 40 9 9

yr-ago 2 2 7 7 29 29 48 48 14 14

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

07/02 06/25 2016 Avg

Ark 99 98 99 95

Cali 57 25 95 85

Colo 13 1 6 25

Idah 0 0 1 1

Ill 90 78 88 72

Ind 56 35 59 50

Kans 73 48 76 72

Mich 0 0 3 6

Mo 91 76 92 75

Mont 0 0 0 0

Nebr 17 1 18 22

NC 92 83 92 89

Ohio 39 10 49 28

Okla 95 90 95 92

Ore 1 0 3 1

SD 7 0 5 4

Texas 93 87 93 85

Wash 3 0 2 1

18-state

Avg 53 41 56 54

