USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Jul 5

For the week ended Jul 2, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25
Ark 3 3 7 7 20 20 62 62 8 8
Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 60 50 40
Colo 6 5 15 13 37 36 30 33 12 13
Idah 1 1 5 4 21 17 46 42 27 36
Ill 5 5 8 8 23 23 46 46 18 18
Ind 1 1 6 5 22 23 50 52 21 19
Kans 8 8 14 15 31 31 40 40 7 6
Mich 1 2 7 7 20 19 60 62 12 10
Mo 0 0 7 7 25 25 55 55 13 13
Mont 4 2 15 13 51 46 22 25 8 14
Nebr 3 3 12 13 35 36 43 42 7 6
NC 3 3 10 10 27 27 45 45 15 15
Ohio 1 0 4 3 17 15 62 65 16 17
Okla 2 2 6 6 45 45 44 44 3 3
Ore 3 5 7 6 12 8 60 50 18 31
SD 26 21 37 35 25 34 12 10 0 0
Texas 1 1 14 14 49 49 33 33 3 3
Wash 1 1 2 1 13 15 63 69 21 14
18-state
Avg 5 4 12 12 35 35 39 40 9 9
yr-ago 2 2 7 7 29 29 48 48 14 14
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
07/02 06/25 2016 Avg
Ark 99 98 99 95
Cali 57 25 95 85
Colo 13 1 6 25
Idah 0 0 1 1
Ill 90 78 88 72
Ind 56 35 59 50
Kans 73 48 76 72
Mich 0 0 3 6
Mo 91 76 92 75
Mont 0 0 0 0
Nebr 17 1 18 22
NC 92 83 92 89
Ohio 39 10 49 28
Okla 95 90 95 92
Ore 1 0 3 1
SD 7 0 5 4
Texas 93 87 93 85
Wash 3 0 2 1
18-state
Avg 53 41 56 54
