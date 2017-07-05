On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Jul 5

For the week ended Jul 2, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25 07/02 06/25

Ark 2 2 5 5 23 24 56 56 14 13

Ill 2 2 6 6 22 22 59 59 11 11

Ind 3 3 10 10 36 36 44 44 7 7

Iowa 1 1 5 4 22 21 61 63 11 11

Ks 1 0 3 2 29 29 61 63 6 6

Ky 1 1 3 3 16 17 69 71 11 8

La 1 1 4 6 18 20 63 58 14 15

Mich 1 1 5 5 28 25 59 61 7 8

Minn 0 0 5 4 23 20 59 62 13 14

Miss 0 0 6 6 27 29 45 48 22 17

Mo 2 1 5 5 31 30 54 55 8 9

Nebr 1 2 5 5 24 23 64 63 6 7

NC 0 0 2 3 14 14 77 77 7 6

ND 5 4 12 12 35 31 45 49 3 4

Ohio 3 1 7 6 32 33 44 48 14 12

SD 8 9 15 12 41 40 33 36 3 3

Tenn 1 0 3 1 13 12 57 60 26 27

Wis 2 1 5 5 18 20 61 61 14 13

18-state

avg 2 2 7 6 27 26 54 56 10 10

yr-ago 2 1 5 4 23 23 57 60 13 12

PROGRESS:

--Emerged-- --Blooming--

07/02 06/25 2016 Avg 07/02 06/25 2016 Avg

Ark 97 94 97 92 69 60 61 46

Ill 100 97 97 96 15 7 16 15

Ind 97 90 98 97 14 2 15 16

Iowa 98 96 100 98 12 2 18 15

Ks 95 86 91 90 12 5 7 8

Ky 90 82 86 86 13 2 5 10

La 100 99 99 98 83 79 72 64

Mich 94 92 99 100 13 2 8 10

Minn 100 100 100 98 9 1 16 15

Miss 96 95 99 98 73 61 55 52

Mo 94 89 95 85 12 7 13 8

Nebr 100 98 100 98 28 7 10 19

NC 86 79 87 84 12 4 11 8

ND 99 97 100 98 8 1 34 16

Ohio 100 96 99 98 9 1 12 10

SD 100 100 99 98 15 6 23 18

Tenn 87 80 90 82 20 6 14 14

Wis 98 94 99 96 10 0 21 7

18-state

avg 98 94 98 95 18 9 20 17

