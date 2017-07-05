On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jul 5

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop

Continue Reading Below

conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.

The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition

reports and weighted by state crop area.

(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.

TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)

Continue Reading Below

in pct 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 7/03/16

v poor 2 2 2 1 2

poor 7 6 5 5 5

fair 27 26 26 28 23

good 54 56 57 57 57

exlnt 10 10 10 9 13

STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:

(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)

07/206/25 06/18 06/11 7/03/16

Ark 104 103 105 105 97

Ill 103 103 102 101 104

Ind 96 96 97 96 105

Iowa 104 105 105 104 106

Kans 102 103 102 100 99

Ky 107 106 106 105 107

La 106 105 108 107 106

Mich 102 103 105 104 98

Minn 105 107 107 107 106

Miss 106 104 103 105 105

Mo 100 102 101 101 99

Neb 102 102 103 105 106

NC 107 107 106 103 102

ND 92 94 97 97 105

Ohio 100 101 101 101 104

SD 87 88 93 92 102

Tenn 111 113 112 109 108

Wis 105 105 107 106 111

18-state

avg 101 102 102 102 104

Yr ago 104 105 105 105 NA

Write to Kareema Clark at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2017 16:49 ET (20:49 GMT)