USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jul 5

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 7/03/16
v poor 2 2 2 1 2
poor 7 6 5 5 5
fair 27 26 26 28 23
good 54 56 57 57 57
exlnt 10 10 10 9 13
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
07/206/25 06/18 06/11 7/03/16
Ark 104 103 105 105 97
Ill 103 103 102 101 104
Ind 96 96 97 96 105
Iowa 104 105 105 104 106
Kans 102 103 102 100 99
Ky 107 106 106 105 107
La 106 105 108 107 106
Mich 102 103 105 104 98
Minn 105 107 107 107 106
Miss 106 104 103 105 105
Mo 100 102 101 101 99
Neb 102 102 103 105 106
NC 107 107 106 103 102
ND 92 94 97 97 105
Ohio 100 101 101 101 104
SD 87 88 93 92 102
Tenn 111 113 112 109 108
Wis 105 105 107 106 111
18-state
avg 101 102 102 102 104
Yr ago 104 105 105 105 NA
Write to Kareema Clark at csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 05, 2017 16:49 ET (20:49 GMT)