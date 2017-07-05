U.S. Factory Orders Fell More Than Expected in May

Orders at U.S. factories fell in May, a sign of weakening demand for American-made goods.

Orders for manufactured goods decreased 0.8% to a seasonally adjusted $464.86 billion in May, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected orders fell 0.6%.

Orders in April were revised to down 0.3% from an initial estimate of a 0.2% decrease.

Excluding transportation, orders were down 0.3% in May. Excluding defense, another volatile category, orders fell 0.5%.

Orders for nondurable goods, which includes products like fuel and drugs, decreased 0.8% to $235.745 billion.

