Tech Shares Buoy U.S. Stock Indexes

The S&P 500 swung between slight gains and losses, with technology shares rising as energy stocks fell alongside oil prices.

Hotels, Cruise Lines, Casinos Among Top U.S. Stocks So Far This Year

Hotels, cruise lines and casinos are some of the best-performing stocks in the U.S. so far this year, reflecting solid demand for travel and leisure despite industry concerns that President Donald Trump's policies could hurt foreign tourism.

Oil Falls Amid Global Glut Worries

Oil's rally was on track to come to an abrupt halt Wednesday as worries about the persistent global oil glut came back into focus.

Saudi Aramco Cuts Oil Prices in Asia As Competition Rises

Saudi Arabia's state-run oil giant Aramco said it would cut the price of its lighter crude grades to Asia in August, amid rising competition from rival producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Eurozone Economy Picked Up Speed in Second Quarter

The eurozone's economic recovery likely accelerated in the three months to June, according to business surveys that have been a good guide to growth in the past.

Fed Eyes September Announcement on Balance-Sheet Reduction

Fed officials have indicated there is a strong chance they will announce in September a decision to start shrinking the central bank's portfolio, while putting off until December any further interest-rate increase.

U.S. Factory Orders Fell More Than Expected in May

Orders for manufactured goods decreased 0.8% to a seasonally adjusted $464.86 billion in May, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected orders fell 0.6%.

ISM-New York Index Rebounded in June

Business conditions across New York City rebounded in June after multiple indicators showed declines in May, according to a report released Wednesday.

Mortgages Undergo an Attitude Adjustment

Most people opt for a fixed-rate mortgage, but those who don't plan to stay long in the same home should consider an adjustable-rate loan

Germany Bolsters China Ties as Trump Policies Raise Concern

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China's President Xi Jinping pledged to boost economic cooperation between their countries as they met ahead of what is expected to be an unusually tense G-20 summit.

