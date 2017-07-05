Consumer Companies Down as Retailers Remain Under Pressure - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell amid further signs that traditional retailers were facing arid market conditions.

Jeans maker True Religion Apparel filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday, the latest in a string of once-popular Southern California garment sellers to succumb to the consumer's abandonment of bricks-and-mortar stores and associated labels.

In contrast to chain stores, shares of hoteliers and cruise lines have been among the strongest on the stock market this year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

