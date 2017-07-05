ADRs End Higher; Gold-Mining Companies Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Wednesday.

Gold-mining firms were among companies with ADRs that traded actively as gold prices showed gains amid rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Some investors gravitate toward gold as a haven during political uncertainty.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.1% to 140.99. The European index decreased 0.2% to 133.70. The Asian index improved 0.6% to 160.76, the Latin American index rose 0.4% to 220.30 and the emerging markets index increased 0.4% to 288.95.

ADRs of Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI, GFI.JO) rose 4.4% to $3.56. ADRs of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (AU, ANG.JO) climbed 3.9% to $9.84, and ADRs of Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD, RRS.LN) added 2% to close at $88.88.

July 05, 2017 17:25 ET (21:25 GMT)