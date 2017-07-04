Trade Deficit Seen Narrowing -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 1000 Factory Orders May -0.6% (15) -0.2%
Thursday 0815 ADP Jobs Jun +180K (7) +253K
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit May $46.2B (19) $47.6B
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
0830 Jobless Claims Jul 1 246K (15) 244K
0945 Markit Services PMI Jun N/A 53.0*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jun 56.5 (19) 56.9
Friday 0830 Non-Farm Payrolls Jun +174K (22) +138K
0830 Unemployment Rate Jun 4.3% (23) 4.3%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Jun +0.3% (18) +0.2%
*June Preliminary Reading
**All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 04, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)