Trade Deficit Seen Narrowing -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 1000 Factory Orders May -0.6% (15) -0.2%

Thursday 0815 ADP Jobs Jun +180K (7) +253K

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit May $46.2B (19) $47.6B

0830 Jobless Claims Jul 1 246K (15) 244K

0945 Markit Services PMI Jun N/A 53.0*

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jun 56.5 (19) 56.9

Friday 0830 Non-Farm Payrolls Jun +174K (22) +138K

0830 Unemployment Rate Jun 4.3% (23) 4.3%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Jun +0.3% (18) +0.2%

*June Preliminary Reading

**All private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

July 04, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)