Fed Eyes September Announcement on Balance-Sheet Reduction

Fed officials have indicated there is a strong chance they will announce in September a decision to start shrinking the central bank's portfolio, while putting off until December any further interest-rate increase.

French Prime Minister Warns of Cuts to Tame Its 'Volcano' of Debt

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday warned that the country is reeling under an "unbearable" debt burden and pledged austerity measures coming under President Emmanuel Macron's administration.

Regulators Seek Ways to Boost Oversight of Senior Bank Executives

Global financial regulators want banks to pinpoint senior executives responsible for different trading areas, ensuring top managers won't escape blame in future financial failures.

Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund's Appetite for Private Equity Grows as Returns Slip

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority said it intends to pursue more direct private-equity investments, notably in fast-developing Asian markets such as China and India, reflecting a growing appetite for such transactions among the world's biggest sovereign-wealth funds.

How a Glitch Made It Look Like Apple Lost $104 Billion in Market Value

A flood of incorrect stock-market data briefly hit traders' screens, showing apparent huge moves in the Nasdaq-listed share prices of some of the world's biggest companies.

Global Stocks Retreat as Investors Question Tech's Dominance

Stocks in Europe and Asia were mostly lower Tuesday as a decline in shares of U.S. technology companies the previous day reverberated overseas.

Oil's Rally Pauses in Holiday Trading

Oil's longest rally in years paused Tuesday, as investors continue to weigh tentative signs that U.S. production is slowing and look to the U.S. government report on oil output and stockpiles Thursday.

Eurozone Producer Prices Fell in May

The prices of goods leaving the eurozone's factory gates fell in May at the fastest pace in over a year, another indication that inflation is likely to remain weak despite a pickup in economic growth.

ECB's Praet Says Stimulus Still Needed

The European Central Bank needs to push ahead with its massive monetary stimulus as inflation continues to undershoot, the ECB's chief economist warned, injecting a note of caution into the debate over how quickly the central bank should start removing easy money as the eurozone economy recovers.

Inflation in G-20 Economies Eases for Fourth Straight Month

Inflation in the Group of 20 largest economies, which account for most of the world's economic activity, fell for the fourth straight month in May to its lowest level since August 2016, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said.

July 04, 2017 21:16 ET (01:16 GMT)