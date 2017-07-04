Global Stocks Retreat as Investors Question Tech's Dominance

Continue Reading Below

Stocks in Europe and Asia were mostly lower Tuesday as a decline in shares of U.S. technology companies the previous day reverberated overseas.

How a Glitch Made It Look Like Apple Lost $104 Billion in Market Value

A flood of incorrect stock-market data briefly hit traders' screens, showing apparent huge moves in the Nasdaq-listed share prices of some of the world's biggest companies.

What Not to Love About Bank Stocks Right Now

Bank stocks' upbeat finish to the second quarter belies a tough spell amid challenging lending and interest-rate conditions.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation in G-20 Economies Eases for Fourth Straight Month

Inflation in the Group of 20 largest economies, which account for most of the world's economic activity, fell for the fourth straight month in May to its lowest level since August 2016, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said.

Eurozone Producer Prices Fell in May

The prices of goods leaving the eurozone's factory gates fell in May at the fastest pace in over a year, another indication that inflation is likely to remain weak despite a pickup in economic growth.

Oil Moves Higher in Holiday Trading

Oil prices firmed up on Tuesday amid limited trading because of a public holiday in the U.S. and ahead of new figures on U.S. oil output.

Australia's Central Bank Holds Rates Steady

Australia's central bank left interest rates unchanged Tuesday but surprised some market participants by sticking to a neutral tone on policy despite recent signs of improvement in the economy and a swing toward more-hawkish guidance among its global counterparts.

China's PBOC Opens Up Bond Market to Overseas Credit Rating Firms

China's central bank is allowing foreign credit-rating firms access to the country's $9 trillion domestic bond market after the rollout of the so-called Bond Connect program linking the market with Hong Kong.

Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund's Appetite for Private Equity Grows as Returns Slip

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority said it intends to pursue more direct private-equity investments, notably in fast-developing Asian markets such as China and India, reflecting a growing appetite for such transactions among the world's biggest sovereign-wealth funds.

South Korea Inflation Slows to 1.9% in June

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 1.9% from a year earlier in June, with a recent pullback in oil prices keeping inflation at a slower pace than expected.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2017 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)