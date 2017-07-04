Stocks Retreat as Investors Question Tech's Dominance

Stocks in Europe and Asia were mostly lower Tuesday as a decline in shares of U.S. technology companies reverberated overseas.

Oil Edges Down in Low-Volume Holiday Trading

Oil prices inched down on Tuesday amid limited trading because of a public holiday in the U.S. and ahead of new figures showing U.S. oil output.

Eurozone Producer Prices Fell in May

The prices of goods leaving the eurozone's factory gates fell in May at the fastest pace in over a year, another indication that inflation is likely to remain weak despite a pickup in economic growth.

Inflation in G-20 Economies Eases for Fourth Straight Month

Inflation in the Group of 20 largest economies, which account for most of the world's economic activity, fell for the fourth straight month in May to its lowest level since August 2016, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said.

Australia's Central Bank Holds Rates Steady

Australia's central bank left interest rates unchanged Tuesday but surprised some market participants by sticking to a neutral tone on policy despite recent signs of improvement in the economy and a swing toward more-hawkish guidance among its global counterparts.

U.S. Banks' Quarterly Trading Revenue Up 26%

U.S. banks' trading revenue increased 26% in the first quarter from a year earlier, largely thanks to a boost in interest-rate and foreign-exchange trading, a regulator said Monday.

South Korea Inflation Slows to 1.9% in June

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 1.9% from a year earlier in June, with a recent pullback in oil prices keeping inflation at a slower pace than expected.

Trump Talks Trade and Climate With Merkel Ahead of G-20 Summit

President Trump called the German chancellor Monday amid tensions stemming from the U.S. move to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

China's PBOC Opens Up Bond Market to Overseas Credit Rating Firms

China's central bank is allowing foreign credit-rating firms access to the country's $9 trillion domestic bond market after the rollout of the so-called Bond Connect program linking the market with Hong Kong.

How a Glitch Made It Look Like Apple Lost $104 Billion in Market Value

A flood of incorrect stock-market data briefly hit traders' screens, showing apparent huge moves in the Nasdaq-listed share prices of some of the world's biggest companies.

