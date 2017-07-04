Stock Markets Higher Though Tech Stocks Weigh

Stock markets were mostly higher early Tuesday in Asia following a holiday-shortened session in the U.S., where fresh selling in tech names continued to weigh across the Pacific.

Trump Talks Trade and Climate With Merkel Ahead of G-20 Summit

President Trump called the German chancellor Monday amid tensions stemming from the U.S. move to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Glitch Sets Apple, Amazon and Microsoft Stock Prices at $123.47

A flood of incorrect stock-market data briefly hit traders' screens, showing apparent huge moves in the Nasdaq-listed share prices of some of the world's biggest companies.

Australia's Central Bank Holds Rates Steady

Australia's central bank left interest rates unchanged Tuesday and stuck to a neutral tone on policy despite recent signs of improvement in the economy and a swing toward more hawkish guidance among its global counterparts.

U.S. Banks' Quarterly Trading Revenue Up 26%

U.S. banks' trading revenue increased 26% in the first quarter from a year earlier, largely thanks to a boost in interest-rate and foreign-exchange trading, a regulator said Monday.

South Korea Inflation Slows to 1.9% in June

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 1.9% from a year earlier in June, with a recent pullback in oil prices keeping inflation at a slower pace than expected.

Oil Giants Lobby Against Bill to Toughen Russia Sanctions

Exxon Mobil and other energy companies have joined President Trump in expressing concerns over a bill to toughen sanctions on Russia, arguing that it could shut down oil and gas projects around the world that involve Russian partners.

Reeling From Banking Crisis, Ukraine May Ban Auditor PwC

The government of Ukraine said it may ban PricewaterhouseCoopers from conducting bank audits in the country, the latest in a string of controversies involving the Big Four accounting giant.

Fed's Yellen Briefly Hospitalized Over Weekend

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen was hospitalized over the weekend in London for a urinary tract infection, the Fed said in a statement Monday.

U.S. Manufacturing-Sector Activity Accelerated in June

The strongest reading on U.S. factory activity in nearly three years signaled underlying health in the economy headed into the second half of 2017.

