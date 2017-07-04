China Central Bank Vows to Guard Against Financial Risks

China's central bank pledged to guard against rising financial risks this year, as its traditional economic drivers have lost steam, slowing the country's momentum.

China to Hold High-Level Meeting Aimed at Streamlining Financial Regulation

China's leadership is set to convene a long-delayed policy meeting late next week to streamline financial regulation, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as curbing risks becomes a priority for Beijing in a year of political transition.

J.P. Morgan, Vantiv Make European Fintech Move With Approach to Worldpay

J.P. Morgan made a preliminary approach for U.K. payments business Worldpay, potentially marking one of the biggest deals the U.S. bank has done since the financial crisis.

Hedge Funds Flock to Europe, Thinking Worst Is Over

Bets on stocks in Italy, France and Spain-long laggards compared with the U.S.-have given some global hedge funds returns of more than 20% so far this year compared to 3% for the average hedge fund.

China's PBOC Opens Up Bond Market to Overseas Credit Rating Firms

China's central bank is allowing foreign credit-rating firms access to the country's $9 trillion domestic bond market after the rollout of the so-called Bond Connect program linking the market with Hong Kong.

Australia's Central Bank Holds Rates Steady

Australia's central bank left interest rates unchanged Tuesday but surprised some market participants by sticking to a neutral tone on policy despite recent signs of improvement in the economy and a swing toward more-hawkish guidance among its global counterparts.

How a Glitch Made It Look Like Apple Lost $104 Billion in Market Value

A flood of incorrect stock-market data briefly hit traders' screens, showing apparent huge moves in the Nasdaq-listed share prices of some of the world's biggest companies.

U.S. Banks' Quarterly Trading Revenue Up 26%

U.S. banks' trading revenue increased 26% in the first quarter from a year earlier, largely thanks to a boost in interest-rate and foreign-exchange trading, a regulator said Monday.

Reeling From Banking Crisis, Ukraine May Ban Auditor PwC

The government of Ukraine said it may ban PricewaterhouseCoopers from conducting bank audits in the country, the latest in a string of controversies involving the Big Four accounting giant.

Fed's Yellen Briefly Hospitalized Over Weekend

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen was hospitalized over the weekend in London for a urinary tract infection, the Fed said in a statement Monday.

