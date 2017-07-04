J.P. Morgan Returns to Dealmaking With Approach for Worldpay

J.P. Morgan made a preliminary approach for U.K. payments business Worldpay, potentially marking one of the biggest deals the U.S. bank has done since the financial crisis.

Italy Formally Takes Control of Monte dei Paschi

The Italian government took control of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, injecting $6.1 billion into the troubled lender as part of a broad plan to bring one of Europe's weakest banks back to health.

Clariant, Huntsman Deal Under Threat From Activist Investors

Clariant's bid to create a $14 billion chemicals giant through a merger with U.S.-based Huntsman has come under attack from a group of the Swiss company's largest shareholders who are pushing to derail the transaction.

Disney's Channels: Children Are Tuning Out

It's not just ESPN. Ratings have fallen significantly at Disney's biggest television brands, led by Disney Channel and Freeform, which reach children, teens and young adults.

Uber Suffers Setback in Trying to Quash Criminal Convictions in France

Uber faced a new hurdle in lifting a French court's criminal convictions leveled on the company and two of its executives.

LeEco Founder's Assets, Shares Frozen Over Missed Interest Payment

A court in Shanghai froze nearly $181 million in assets and an additional $2.3 billion worth of shares in a listed unit partially owned by LeEco Holdings founder Jia Yueting after the unit missed an interest payment, deepening the firm's financial distress.

How a Glitch Made It Look Like Apple Lost $104 Billion in Market Value

A flood of incorrect stock-market data briefly hit traders' screens, showing apparent huge moves in the Nasdaq-listed share prices of some of the world's biggest companies.

SpaceX Scraps Launch Again

For the second time in two days, entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX was forced to scrub blastoff of a large commercial communications satellite after an automated system aborted the launch within seconds of liftoff.

Samsung Is Developing a Bixby-Powered Smart Speaker

Samsung is developing a voice-activated speaker powered by its digital assistant Bixby, joining a proliferating arms race in tabletop devices against the likes of Amazon, Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft.

U.S. Auto Sales Fall as Fewer Vehicles Go to Rental Chains

Auto sales continued to slide in June, as car buyers react to higher vehicle prices and Detroit backs away from dumping unwanted inventory into rental-car lots.

