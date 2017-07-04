J.P. Morgan, Vantiv Make European Fintech Move With Approach to Worldpay

J.P. Morgan made a preliminary approach for U.K. payments business Worldpay, potentially marking one of the biggest deals the U.S. bank has done since the financial crisis.

Clariant, Huntsman Deal Under Threat From Activist Investors

Clariant's bid to create a $14 billion chemicals giant through a merger with U.S.-based Huntsman has come under attack from a group of the Swiss company's largest shareholders who are pushing to derail the transaction.

Uber Suffers Setback in Trying to Quash Criminal Convictions in France

Uber faced a new hurdle in lifting a French court's criminal convictions leveled on the company and two of its executives.

How a Glitch Made It Look Like Apple Lost $104 Billion in Market Value

A flood of incorrect stock-market data briefly hit traders' screens, showing apparent huge moves in the Nasdaq-listed share prices of some of the world's biggest companies.

SpaceX Scraps Launch Again

For the second time in two days, entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX was forced to scrub blastoff of a large commercial communications satellite after an automated system aborted the launch within seconds of liftoff.

Samsung Is Developing a Bixby-Powered Smart Speaker

Samsung is developing a voice-activated speaker powered by its digital assistant Bixby, joining a proliferating arms race in tabletop devices against the likes of Amazon, Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft.

Oil Giants Lobby Against Bill to Toughen Russia Sanctions

Exxon Mobil and other energy companies have joined President Trump in expressing concerns over a bill to toughen sanctions on Russia, arguing that it could shut down oil and gas projects around the world that involve Russian partners.

Microsoft Revamps Global Sales Team

Microsoft Corp. reorganized its global sales group Monday to focus on cloud services, and a person familiar with the plans confirmed the move will lead to layoffs in the thousands.

Group Led by Greystar Nearing Deal to Buy Monogram

An investment group led by Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC is nearing a deal to buy Monogram Residential Trust Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Celadon Reaches New Credit Deal With Lenders

Celadon Group said it has struck an amended credit agreement with lenders led by Bank of America, giving the debt-laden trucking company breathing room to pursue a broader refinancing plan to boost liquidity

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)