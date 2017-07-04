SpaceX Scraps Launch Again

For the second time in two days, entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX was forced to scrub blastoff of a large commercial communications satellite after an automated system aborted the launch within seconds of liftoff.

Oil Giants Lobby Against Bill to Toughen Russia Sanctions

Exxon Mobil and other energy companies have joined President Trump in expressing concerns over a bill to toughen sanctions on Russia, arguing that it could shut down oil and gas projects around the world that involve Russian partners.

Microsoft Revamps Global Sales Team

Microsoft Corp. reorganized its global sales group Monday to focus on cloud services, and a person familiar with the plans confirmed the move will lead to layoffs in the thousands.

Group Led by Greystar Nearing Deal to Buy Monogram

An investment group led by Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC is nearing a deal to buy Monogram Residential Trust Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Celadon Reaches New Credit Deal With Lenders

Celadon Group said it has struck an amended credit agreement with lenders led by Bank of America, giving the debt-laden trucking company breathing room to pursue a broader refinancing plan to boost liquidity

GE's Baker Hughes Deal Deepens Its Stake in Energy

General Electric closed its deal to combine its long-suffering energy business with Baker Hughes, creating one of the largest companies in the oil-field services industry.

Reeling From Banking Crisis, Ukraine May Ban Auditor PwC

The government of Ukraine said it may ban PricewaterhouseCoopers from conducting bank audits in the country, the latest in a string of controversies involving the Big Four accounting giant.

Fox Sports Fires Head of Programming

Fox Sports has fired Jamie Horowitz, one of its most senior executives, amid a probe into sexual harassment allegations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

U.S. Auto Sales Fall as Fewer Vehicles Go to Rental Chains

Auto sales continued to slide in June, as car buyers react to higher vehicle prices and Detroit backs away from dumping unwanted inventory into rental-car lots.

Bankrate to be Acquired by Marketing Firm Red Ventures

Red Ventures LLC said Monday it has agreed to buy personal finance website operator Bankrate Inc. in a $1.24 billion all-cash deal, as it seeks to expand its presence in the financial-services industry.

