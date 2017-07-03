What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 3, 2017).

Governors are pushing back on the GOP health bill, urging lawmakers to rethink cuts to Medicaid funding.

New Jersey's budget standoff continued, and Illinois lawmakers edged closer to a deal on revenue and spending measures.

The U.S. Navy conducted a patrol close to a China-controlled island in the South China Sea, signaling displeasure with Beijing.

Iraq's security forces are on the verge of defeating Islamic State in that country, a boost for Iraqi Prime Minister Abadi.

Myrtle Beach, S.C., is dealing with a flurry of violence that has officials scrambling to reassure tourists and residents.

Foreign airports that send direct flights to the U.S. must have explosives-detecting scanners within 21 days under a Homeland Security mandate.

A bill that would make it tougher for Trump to ease sanctions on Russia faces obstacles in the House.

Saudi Arabia's new crown prince launched a crackdown on dissent, attempting to silence activists and critical clerics as well as his deposed predecessor.

Parts of Damascus were on lockdown Sunday after a car bomb killed at least a dozen people in the Syrian capital.

