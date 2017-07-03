USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 3

LR_GR410

Little Rock, AR Mon Jul 03, 2017 USDA Market News Service

National Weekly Rice Summary

(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)

Domestic Trend

In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady to firm. Parboiled

prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady to firm. Rice by-products: Rice

Bran, Millfeed and rice hulls steady.

In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and Brewers

steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls continue steady on limited

confirmed sales.

CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 3rd, Jly 17 closed .01 higher at 11.515; Sep

17 closed UNCH at 11.815; Nov 17 closed .02 higher at 12.025. US dollar index on

Monday settled at 96.21.

Arkansas Texas Louisiana California

MILLED RICE

Long white 20.50-22.50 20.50-22.75 22.00 -----

Long brown 22.50-24.50 24.75 NA -----

Medium white 23.00-24.00 ----- 22.00 26.00-30.00

Medium brown 24.25-24.50 ----- NA 27.00-30.00

Short white ----- ----- ----- NA

Parboiled 23.00-25.50 27.00 ----- -----

Second heads 15.25-17.00 14.00 11.75-12.00 12.00-14.00

Brewers 14.50-15.00 12.25-13.00 9.00-10.00 9.00-12.00

Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per

cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except

California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and

brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.

Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).

Rice fat bran 70.00-75.00 70.00 70.00 105.00-115.00

Rice millfeed 40.00 30.00-35.00 40.00-45.00 -----

Rice hulls 10.00-15.00 5.00 5.00-10.00 0.00-5.00

*NA = not available

Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR

James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

