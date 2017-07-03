USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 3

LR_GR410
Little Rock, AR Mon Jul 03, 2017 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady to firm. Parboiled
prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady to firm. Rice by-products: Rice
Bran, Millfeed and rice hulls steady.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and Brewers
steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls continue steady on limited
confirmed sales.
CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 3rd, Jly 17 closed .01 higher at 11.515; Sep
17 closed UNCH at 11.815; Nov 17 closed .02 higher at 12.025. US dollar index on
Monday settled at 96.21.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 20.50-22.50 20.50-22.75 22.00 -----
Long brown 22.50-24.50 24.75 NA -----
Medium white 23.00-24.00 ----- 22.00 26.00-30.00
Medium brown 24.25-24.50 ----- NA 27.00-30.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 23.00-25.50 27.00 ----- -----
Second heads 15.25-17.00 14.00 11.75-12.00 12.00-14.00
Brewers 14.50-15.00 12.25-13.00 9.00-10.00 9.00-12.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 70.00-75.00 70.00 70.00 105.00-115.00
Rice millfeed 40.00 30.00-35.00 40.00-45.00 -----
Rice hulls 10.00-15.00 5.00 5.00-10.00 0.00-5.00
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews
