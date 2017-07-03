U.S. Two-Year Treasury Yield Highest Since 2009 on Strong Manufacturing Data

Prices of U.S. government bonds fell on Monday, sending the yield on the two-year Treasury note to the highest level in more than eight years, as the latest sign of solid growth in the U.S. manufacturing industry sapped demand for haven assets.

The release may bolster the Federal Reserve's plan to raise short-term interest rates one more time before the end of this year.

Monday's price slides added to the bond market's losing streak last week after hawkish comments from policy makers at the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada fueled bond investors' worries over a pivot toward tightening monetary policy in the developed world.

In recent trading, the yield on the two-year Treasury note was 1.410%, according to Tradeweb. It settled at 1.385% on Friday, which was the highest close since June 2009.

Yields rise as bond prices fall. Yields on short-term Treasurys are highly sensitive to the Fed's interest rate policy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.341% recently Monday, according to Tradeweb. It settled at 2.298% Friday which was the highest close since May 16.

Trading may be thinner than usual Monday ahead of a public holiday, which may exaggerate part of the price move, said some bond traders. The U.S. bond market will be closed at 2 p.m. Monday and remain shut Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.

Manufacturing data released Monday from China, the eurozone and the U.S. pointed to improving global economic outlook and supported some central bankers' view to normalize their interest rate policy.

A gauge of manufacturing in China beat market expectations and a similar gauge in the eurozone reached the highest level since 2011. In the U.S., the monthly manufacturing reading from the Institute for Supply Management rose to 57.8 last month from 54.9 in May, beating economists' forecasts.

Last week, the 10-year Treasury yield rose by 0.15 percentage point, though it is still below the 2.446% traded at the end of last year.

Large and unconventional monetary stimulus via asset purchases by the ECB and the Bank of Japan have played a big factor driving global government bond yields to historically low levels over the past years. Bond investors are concerned that the value of their holdings would fall as central banks reduce their support for the bond markets.

Global government bond yields remain at very low levels. Government bonds in the developed world have been jolted by a number of selloffs in past years, but they have short-lived.

Central bank officials are mindful of the taper tantrum in the Treasury bond market during the summer of 2013. The 10-year Treasury rose sharply as comments from then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke about a possible cut in bond buying caught investors off guard. Higher Treasury yields rippled into many other fixed-income markets, caused a record pace of outflows from bond funds and tightened financial conditions for the U.S. economy.

"I think the central banks are very cognizant of the fact that they have forced investors into very low yields and they want to do all they can to avoid a sloppy selloff that will create big losses," said Thomas Roth, executive director in the rates trading group at MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

This week's datapoints may help decide whether the selloff has room to run, say analysts.

The key datapoint is the nonfarm employment report due Friday morning. Investors not only zero in on the job growth and the unemployment rate figures, but also a gauge of wage inflation in the report.

Bond investors and economists have been confounded by the disconnect in the labor market -- despite a big decline in the unemployment rate that suggests the labor market approaches full employment, wage growth has been relatively tepid. Other inflation readings over the past few months, including the consumer-price index, have softened and have fallen below the Fed's 2% target again.

Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said last month that recent inflation readings could be noisy and that a robust labor market may eventually push inflation higher. But some money managers say Ms. Yellen's inflation outlook could be wrong, and if inflation pressure continues to ease, it may curtail the Fed's pace in tightening policy.

Easing inflation pressure also makes long-term government bonds more appealing to buy. Inflation chips away investors' purchasing power obtained from their bond investments and is seen by investors as a big threat to long-term government debt.

Monday's U.S. manufacturing release showed inflation pressure pulled back. The ISM Prices Paid reading fell to 55.0 in June from 60.5 in May.

"For now, the risk of a large rise in bond yields is low," said Jack Flaherty, money manager at GAM Holdings AG. "But four months from now, it is hard to predict."

Write to Min Zeng at min.zeng@wsj.com

