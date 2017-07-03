Singapore June Manufacturing Activity Ticks Higher

The pace of growth in Singapore's manufacturing activity edged higher in June, with the purchasing managers' index rising slightly.

Continue Reading Below

The overall manufacturing PMI was 50.9 in June, compared with 50.8 in May, according to data released Monday by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management.

The reading stayed above 50, denoting an expansion, for the tenth consecutive month.

The institute attributed the uptick in June's reading to higher orders, exports and factory output.

The PMI for electronics, however, slowed to 52.1 in June from 52.4 in May, the data showed.

-- Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2017 09:14 ET (13:14 GMT)