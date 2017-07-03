Shire plc Shire Plc : Total Voting Rights

TIDMSHP

Total Voting Rights

July 3, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company"), in

accordance with 5.6.1R of the Financial Conduct Authority's (the "FCA")

Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, notifies the market of the

following:

As at June 30, 2017, the Company's issued ordinary share capital

comprised 907,992,408 ordinary shares of 5 pence each with voting rights

and a further 7,357,283 ordinary shares held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is

907,992,408. This is the figure which should be used by shareholders as

the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if

they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their

interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and

Transparency Rules.

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874

Media

Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607

Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083

