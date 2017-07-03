U.S. Banks' Quarterly Trading Revenue Up 26%

U.S. banks' trading revenue increased 26% in the first quarter from a year earlier, largely thanks to a boost in interest-rate and foreign-exchange trading, a regulator said Monday.

South Korea Inflation Slows to 1.9% in June

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 1.9% from a year earlier in June, with a recent pullback in oil prices keeping inflation at a slower pace than expected.

Oil Giants Lobby Against Bill to Toughen Russia Sanctions

Exxon Mobil and other energy companies have joined President Trump in expressing concerns over a bill to toughen sanctions on Russia, arguing that it could shut down oil and gas projects around the world that involve Russian partners.

Reeling From Banking Crisis, Ukraine May Ban Auditor PwC

The government of Ukraine said it may ban PricewaterhouseCoopers from conducting bank audits in the country, the latest in a string of controversies involving the Big Four accounting giant.

Fed's Yellen Briefly Hospitalized Over Weekend

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen was hospitalized over the weekend in London for a urinary tract infection, the Fed said in a statement Monday.

U.S. Manufacturing-Sector Activity Accelerated in June

The strongest reading on U.S. factory activity in nearly three years signaled underlying health in the economy headed into the second half of 2017.

Does a 263% Profit Mean Markets Are Efficient?

Some dates deserve a place in market history; last Thursday shouldn't. Yet the market's fear gauge had its fourth-biggest ever rise from open to peak, before recording its eighth-biggest fall from peak to close.

Global Regulators Claim Partial Victory in Tidying Financial System

A report prepared for world leaders by regulators on the Financial Stability Board said that many of the "shadow banking" activities that contributed to the financial crash that pushed the world economy into recession almost a decade ago no longer pose a risk to financial stability.

U.S. Construction Spending Flat in May

Spending on construction across the U.S. was flat in May after declining a month earlier. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.3% increase in May. Spending for April was revised to a 0.7% decrease from a prior estimate of a 1.4% drop.

Economists Cut Mexico Interest-Rate Expectations

Economists surveyed last month by the Bank of Mexico lowered their expectations for interest rates this year after the central bank signaled an end to its rate-raising cycle.

