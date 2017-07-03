U.S. Manufacturing-Sector Activity Accelerated in June

The strongest reading on U.S. factory activity in nearly three years signaled underlying health in the economy headed into the second half of 2017.

Stocks Start Second Half On an Upswing

Gains in the shares of energy and financial firms lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher on the first day of the third quarter.

Does a 263% Profit Mean Markets Are Efficient?

Some dates deserve a place in market history; last Thursday shouldn't. Yet the market's fear gauge had its fourth-biggest ever rise from open to peak, before recording its eighth-biggest fall from peak to close.

Global Regulators Claim Partial Victory in Tidying Financial System

A report prepared for world leaders by regulators on the Financial Stability Board said that many of the "shadow banking" activities that contributed to the financial crash that pushed the world economy into recession almost a decade ago no longer pose a risk to financial stability.

U.S. Construction Spending Flat in May

Spending on construction across the U.S. was flat in May after declining a month earlier. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.3% increase in May. Spending for April was revised to a 0.7% decrease from a prior estimate of a 1.4% drop.

Economists Cut Mexico Interest-Rate Expectations

Economists surveyed last month by the Bank of Mexico lowered their expectations for interest rates this year after the central bank signaled an end to its rate-raising cycle.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and Eurozone Unemployment, Fed Minutes

This week, the U.S. and Europe will see key readings on the labor market, while the U.S. also will get data on international trade and minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in June.

Eurozone Manufacturing Accelerates as Greece Joins In

Eurozone factories had their busiest month in more than six years during June, with the expansion even spreading to Greece, a persistent laggard.

PBOC Injects $73 Billion Into Banking System

The People's Bank of China said the funds were injected through its medium-term lending facility last month.

Oil Prices Move Higher

U.S. crude futures climbed, on track for their longest stretch of daily gains in nearly eight years, amid indications that U.S. oil output may not be as resilient as many anticipated in the face of lower prices.

