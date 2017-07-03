U.S. Manufacturing-Sector Activity Accelerated in June

U.S. factory activity picked up in June, a sign of strong momentum in the manufacturing sector and the latest suggestion of health in the broader economy.

Stocks Start Second Half On an Upswing

Broad gains across sectors lifted U.S. stock indexes higher on the first day of the third quarter.

Does a 263% Profit Mean Markets Are Efficient?

Some dates deserve a place in market history. Last Thursday shouldn't merit being on the list. Yet the Vix, a measure of the volatility expected over the next 30 days, had its fourth-biggest ever rise of 55% from open to peak, before recording its eighth-biggest fall from peak to close.

Global Regulators Claim Partial Victory in Tidying Financial System

A report prepared for world leaders by regulators on the Financial Stability Board said that many of the "shadow banking" activities that contributed to the financial crash that pushed the world economy into recession almost a decade ago no longer pose a risk to financial stability.

U.S. Construction Spending Flat in May

Spending on construction across the U.S. was flat in May after declining a month earlier. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.3% increase in May. Spending for April was revised to a 0.7% decrease from a prior estimate of a 1.4% drop.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and Eurozone Unemployment, Fed Minutes

This week, the U.S. and Europe will see key readings on the labor market, while the U.S. also will get data on international trade and minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in June.

Eurozone Manufacturing Accelerates as Greece Joins In

Eurozone factories had their busiest month in more than six years during June, with the expansion even spreading to Greece, a persistent laggard.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Tepid Consumer Spending? Not for Buyers of Luxury Boats and Private Planes

PBOC Injects $73 Billion Into Banking System

The People's Bank of China said the funds were injected through its medium-term lending facility last month.

Oil Prices Mixed Amid Concerns About Oversupply

Oil futures were mixed as investors questioned whether last week's rally was an overreaction given ongoing concerns about oversupply.

