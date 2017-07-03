Global Regulators Claim Partial Victory in Tidying Financial System

A report prepared for world leaders by regulators on the Financial Stability Board said that many of the "shadow banking" activities that contributed to the financial crash that pushed the world economy into recession almost a decade ago no longer pose a risk to financial stability.

Stocks Start Second Half On an Upswing

Global stocks started the second half of the year firmer as a flurry of manufacturing readings added to confidence in the health of the world economy.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and Eurozone Unemployment, Fed Minutes

This week, the U.S. and Europe will see key readings on the labor market, while the U.S. also will get data on international trade and minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in June.

Eurozone Manufacturing Accelerates as Greece Joins In

Eurozone factories had their busiest month in more than six years during June, with the expansion even spreading to Greece, a persistent laggard.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Tepid Consumer Spending? Not for Buyers of Luxury Boats and Private Planes

PBOC Injects $73 Billion Into Banking System

The People's Bank of China said the funds were injected through its medium-term lending facility last month.

Oil Prices Mixed Amid Concerns About Oversupply

Oil futures were mixed as investors questioned whether last week's rally was an overreaction given ongoing concerns about oversupply.

Why It's So Easy to Lose Money in Bonds

The tiny hints from central banks about policy normalization shook markets up last week. They were also a reminder of the highly abnormal situation bond markets find themselves in.

Canada, China, Israel and Russia Buck the Markets Trend-But Not in a Good Way

Only four prominent stock-market indexes around the globe fell in the first half. A confluence of reasons was responsible for that phenomenon, including the drop in the price of oil and so-called mean reversion, according to analysts.

Paper Examines Uneven Effects of Strong Swiss Franc

Exchange-rate effects aren't all created equal, at least in the case of Switzerland.

July 03, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)