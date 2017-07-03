Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and Eurozone Unemployment, Fed Minutes

This week, the U.S. and Europe will see key readings on the labor market, while the U.S. also will get data on international trade and minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in June.

Global Markets Kick Off Year's Second Half With a Whimper

Equity markets struggled to find direction in Asia at the start of the second half of the year, lacking strong signals out of the U.S.

Hong Kong-Mainland Bond Link Gets Off to Quiet Start

China's bond market showed little reaction as Beijing and Hong Kong opened a trading link giving global investors additional access to the world's third-largest debt market.

Japanese Manufacturers Are Bullish, Survey Says

Business confidence among Japan's large manufacturers strengthened to its highest level in more than three years, according to a central bank survey.

China Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI Rebounds in June

A private gauge of China's factory activity rebounded in June to show an expansion, indicating an improvement in the manufacturing sector that tallied with official data released last week.

Australia's Central Bank Must Choose Words Carefully

Australia's central bank is expected to resist following the hawkish lead of some of its global counterparts when it meets.

China's Bond-Connect Program in Five Charts

Trading through China's bond-connect program kicked off Monday, marking China's latest attempt to encourage foreign investment in the third-largest bond market in the world.

Brexit Could Cost Banks $17 Billion

Banks in the U.K. could be on the hook for $17 billion in costs to relocate certain activities to Europe after Brexit, according to a study by a finance trade group-a tab that could weigh on bank profits for years and ultimately hit European Union consumers.

ECB Hasn't Yet Done Enough to Create Sustained Recovery, Says Mersch

The European Central Bank hasn't yet done enough to create a sustained economic recovery in the eurozone, Yves Mersch, a top ECB official, said.

Banks Unleash Record Stock Buyback Plans

Positive stress-test results for U.S. banks this week triggered the largest wave of share buyback announcements on record. Domestic banks disclosed plan for $92.8 billion in corporate repurchases on Wednesday, nearly all of the $93.1 billion that represented an all-time high.

