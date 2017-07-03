Oil Prices Extend Streak of Gains

U.S. crude futures climbed, on track for their longest stretch of daily gains in nearly eight years, amid indications that U.S. oil output may not be as resilient as many anticipated in the face of lower prices.

Jana Takes Roughly 5% Stake in EQT

Jana Partners has taken a roughly 5% stake in EQT Corp. and is seeking to scuttle the energy company's proposed $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy.

GE's Baker Hughes Deal Deepens Its Stake in Energy

General Electric closed its deal to combine its long-suffering energy business with Baker Hughes, creating one of the largest companies in the oil-field services industry.

Total Plows Into Iran, Leaving Shell, BP on Sidelines

The $1 billion pledged by French oil giant Total in an Iranian gas field is a breakthrough for the resource-rich country, but it is unlikely to unleash a flood of foreign energy-industry investment.

Qatar, Defiant at Deadline, Faces New Threats by Neighbors

Qatar faces a potential volley of new punitive measures by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states if it refuses to bow to their demands in the worst regional diplomatic crisis in years.

Saudi Arabia Moves to Silence Deposed Prince, Dissidents

The new heir to Saudi Arabia's throne has launched a crackdown on dissent in recent weeks, attempting to silence activists and critical clerics as well as his deposed predecessor, according to U.S. and Saudi officials.

Oil Enters Bear Market as Investors Lose Faith in OPEC's Cuts

Oil prices fell in the second quarter, swinging into a bear market as many investors who at the start of the year clung to hopes of rapidly shrinking stockpiles finally cut their losses.

Tesla Sales Rise

Tesla Inc. on Monday said its global sales rose 53% in the second quarter, meeting its goal to deliver at least 47,000 vehicles during the first half of the year before it begins producing a new sedan.

Oil Company Wins Over Investors by Promising to Stop Looking for Oil

Shares of Suncor Energy, Canada's largest crude producer, have outperformed every major North American competitor's as it pledges not to invest in the oil sands in the 'foreseeable future.'

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 2

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by two in the past week to 756, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

July 03, 2017 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)