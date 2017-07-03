U.S. Auto Sales Fall as Fewer Vehicles Go to Rental Chains

Auto sales continued to slide in June, as car buyers react to higher vehicle prices and Detroit backs away from dumping unwanted inventory into rental-car lots.

GE's Baker Hughes Deal Deepens Its Stake in Energy

General Electric closed its deal to combine its long-suffering energy business with Baker Hughes, creating one of the largest companies in the oil-field services industry.

Danone to Sell Stonyfield to Lactalis for $875 Million

French dairy company Danone said it entered a binding agreement to sell its U.S. dairy business, Stonyfield, to Lactalis for $875 million to address U.S. competition concerns.

Bankrate to be Acquired by Marketing Firm Red Ventures

Red Ventures LLC said Monday it has agreed to buy personal finance website operator Bankrate Inc. in a $1.24 billion all-cash deal, as it seeks to expand its presence in the financial-services industry.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Details Model 3 Production Ramp

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk signaled an even tighter timetable for the auto maker's ambitious plans to ramp up production on its new Model 3 sedans.

Jana Takes Roughly 5% Stake in EQT

Jana Partners has taken a roughly 5% stake in EQT Corp. and is seeking to scuttle the energy company's proposed $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy.

Total Plows Into Iran, Leaving Shell, BP on Sidelines

The $1 billion pledged by French oil giant Total in an Iranian gas field is a breakthrough for the resource-rich country, but it is unlikely to unleash a flood of foreign energy-industry investment.

CMA CGM Sells Los Angeles Container Terminal

French containership operator CMA CGM said it reached a deal to sell a 90% stake in its Los Angeles container terminal to two Swedish infrastructure firms for $817 million.

Caterpillar Faces New Questions in Probe

Federal investigators believe Caterpillar failed to submit numerous required export filings with the government in recent years, adding to questions facing the manufacturing giant, people familiar with the matter said.

Samsung Heir's Trial Rides on Alleged Horse-Trading Deal

An $18.6 million equestrian agreement Samsung signed two years ago to fund a company in Germany becomes the focus of the trial over Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's role in a corruption scandal that led to former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's impeachment.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2017 15:16 ET (19:16 GMT)