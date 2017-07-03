Tesla Set to Deliver Its Lower-Cost Model 3 Cars July 28

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk indicated that the company would deliver on July 28 the first batch of its new Model 3 sedans, which at $35,000 are far less expensive than its two existing models.

Danone to Sell Stonyfield to Lactalis for $875 Million

French dairy company Danone said it entered a binding agreement to sell its U.S. dairy business, Stonyfield, to Lactalis for $875 million to address U.S. competition concerns.

Bankrate to be Acquired by Marketing Firm Red Ventures

Red Ventures LLC said Monday it has agreed to buy personal finance website operator Bankrate Inc. in a $1.24 billion all-cash deal, as it seeks to expand its presence in the financial-services industry.

Jana Takes Roughly 5% Stake in EQT

Jana Partners has taken a roughly 5% stake in EQT Corp. and is seeking to scuttle the energy company's proposed $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy.

Caterpillar Faces New Questions in Probe

Federal investigators believe Caterpillar failed to submit numerous required export filings with the government in recent years, adding to questions facing the manufacturing giant, people familiar with the matter said.

Shake Shack to Serve Up Changes With New Finance Chief

As the new CFO at Shake Shack, Tara Comonte said her focus is to leverage the use of technology to connect with customers as the company continues to grow. Her efforts come as the chain, like many of its competitors, is battling weak foot traffic and rising labor costs.

France's Total Set to Invest $1 Billion in Giant Iranian Gas Field

France's Total said it would sign a deal on Monday that finalizes a $1 billion investment in a giant Iranian gas field, capping months of negotiations over the first big move by a Western oil company into the country in years.

Brexit Could Cost Banks $17 Billion

Banks in the U.K. could be on the hook for $17 billion in costs to relocate certain activities to Europe after Brexit, according to a study by a finance trade group-a tab that could weigh on bank profits for years and ultimately hit European Union consumers.

Super Mario's Maker Should Bow to Sony

Whether the Nintendo Switch or Sony's PlayStation 4 is a better videogame console is a matter of debate. When it comes to their Japanese makers' share prices, Sony is clearly the better bet.

Toshiba Hasn't Revealed That SK Hynix Could Get Stake in Chip Business

A plan for the sale of Toshiba's semiconductor unit includes an option for SK Hynix to eventually take a minority stake in the business, contradicting Toshiba's public statements.

July 03, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)