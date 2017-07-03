Lloyds Banking Group PLC Statement re Re-designation of Shares

TIDMLLOY
Continue Reading Below
RNS Number : 9515J
Lloyds Banking Group PLC
03 July 2017
3 July 2017
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC - RE-DESIGNATION OF SHARES
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Lloyds Banking Group plc (the "Company") is pleased to confirm that each limited voting share in the capital of the Company has been re-designated as an ordinary share of 10p each in the capital of the Company (the "Re-designation"). The Re-designation became effective on 1 July 2017 following the Company's shareholders having approved the Re-designation at the Company's annual general meeting that was held on 11 May 2017.
The holders of the limited voting shares have received ordinary shares of the Company on a one for one basis. These shares rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. Admission of the shares occurred on 3 July 2017.
ENQUIRIES:
Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 7356
Douglas Radcliffe 1571
Group Investor Relations Director
Email: douglas.radcliffe@finance.lloydsbanking.com
Group Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith
Head of Corporate Media +44 (0) 20 7356
Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com 3522
This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange
END
STRKMGGNZFKGNZM
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 03, 2017 09:11 ET (13:11 GMT)