Lloyds Banking Group PLC Statement re Re-designation of Shares

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC - RE-DESIGNATION OF SHARES

Lloyds Banking Group plc (the "Company") is pleased to confirm that each limited voting share in the capital of the Company has been re-designated as an ordinary share of 10p each in the capital of the Company (the "Re-designation"). The Re-designation became effective on 1 July 2017 following the Company's shareholders having approved the Re-designation at the Company's annual general meeting that was held on 11 May 2017.

The holders of the limited voting shares have received ordinary shares of the Company on a one for one basis. These shares rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. Admission of the shares occurred on 3 July 2017.

