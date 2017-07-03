On Our Radar

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Statement re Re-designation of Shares

Features Dow Jones Newswires

TIDMLLOY

Continue Reading Below

RNS Number : 9515J

Lloyds Banking Group PLC

03 July 2017

3 July 2017

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC - RE-DESIGNATION OF SHARES

Continue Reading Below

Lloyds Banking Group plc (the "Company") is pleased to confirm that each limited voting share in the capital of the Company has been re-designated as an ordinary share of 10p each in the capital of the Company (the "Re-designation"). The Re-designation became effective on 1 July 2017 following the Company's shareholders having approved the Re-designation at the Company's annual general meeting that was held on 11 May 2017.

The holders of the limited voting shares have received ordinary shares of the Company on a one for one basis. These shares rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. Admission of the shares occurred on 3 July 2017.

ENQUIRIES:

Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 7356

Douglas Radcliffe 1571

Group Investor Relations Director

Email: douglas.radcliffe@finance.lloydsbanking.com

Group Corporate Affairs

Matt Smith

Head of Corporate Media +44 (0) 20 7356

Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com 3522

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

STRKMGGNZFKGNZM

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2017 09:11 ET (13:11 GMT)