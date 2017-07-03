Health Care Shares Flat as ACA Repeal Hangs in Balance -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were more or less flat as traders awaited the outcome of Republican negotiations on plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Governors of states including Ohio, Nevada and Arkansas, which stand to lose billions of dollars in Medicaid funding under the Senate bill, want senators to keep as much of that money as possible, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pledged to renew debate on the bill after the Senate returns from recess on July 10.

July 03, 2017 16:30 ET (20:30 GMT)