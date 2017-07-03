Frontier Portfolio Company Exscientia In Glaxo Collaboration

Intellectual property commercialization specialist Frontier IP Group PLC (FIPP.LN) Monday said its portfolio company Exscientia Ltd yesterday announced that it has entered into a strategic drug discovery collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN).

Shares at 0801 GMT, up 4 pence, or 11.8%, at 43 pence valuing the company at GBP16.3 million

