China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, July 3 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 593,644 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-17 13,150 13,510 13,150 13,295 13,140 155 8 90

Aug-17 13,460 13,460 13,460 13,460 13,240 220 2 68

Sep-17 13,340 13,570 13,335 13,455 13,360 95 513,074 456,138

Oct-17 13,495 13,545 13,450 13,495 13,425 70 36 130

Nov-17 13,410 13,590 13,365 13,470 13,390 80 1,204 5,498

Jan-18 15,295 15,505 15,270 15,385 15,270 115 78,260 85,712

Mar-18 15,495 15,610 15,495 15,550 15,390 160 4 98

Apr-18 - - - 15,385 15,385 0 0 54

May-18 15,535 15,705 15,515 15,575 15,480 95 1,052 3,660

Jun-18 15,635 15,635 15,630 15,630 15,620 10 4 10

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

