China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, July 3 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 593,644 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 13,150 13,510 13,150 13,295 13,140 155 8 90
Aug-17 13,460 13,460 13,460 13,460 13,240 220 2 68
Sep-17 13,340 13,570 13,335 13,455 13,360 95 513,074 456,138
Oct-17 13,495 13,545 13,450 13,495 13,425 70 36 130
Nov-17 13,410 13,590 13,365 13,470 13,390 80 1,204 5,498
Jan-18 15,295 15,505 15,270 15,385 15,270 115 78,260 85,712
Mar-18 15,495 15,610 15,495 15,550 15,390 160 4 98
Apr-18 - - - 15,385 15,385 0 0 54
May-18 15,535 15,705 15,515 15,575 15,480 95 1,052 3,660
Jun-18 15,635 15,635 15,630 15,630 15,620 10 4 10
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 03, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)