Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and Eurozone Unemployment, Fed Minutes

This week, the U.S. and Europe will see key readings on the labor market, while the U.S. also will get data on international trade and minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in June.

Global Markets Kick Off Second Quarter With a Whimper

Equity markets struggled to find direction in Asia as the second half of the year kicked off, tracking mixed signals from U.S. markets.

Japanese Manufacturers Are Bullish, Survey Says

Business confidence among Japan's large manufacturers strengthened to its highest level in more than three years, according to a central bank survey.

Brexit Could Cost Banks EUR15 Billion

Banks in the U.K. could be on the hook for EUR15 billion in costs to relocate certain activities to Europe after Brexit, according to a study by a finance trade group-a tab that could weigh on bank profits for years and ultimately hit European Union consumers.

European Central Banks Face Added Political Constraints

Institutional rules, political currents and mixed economic signals are making it challenging for central banks to tighten monetary policy.

ECB Hasn't Yet Done Enough to Create Sustained Recovery, Says Mersch

The European Central Bank hasn't yet done enough to create a sustained economic recovery in the eurozone, Yves Mersch, a top ECB official, said.

What to Make of Softening Inflation

Federal Reserve officials have attributed soft inflation readings in recent months in part to what Chairman Janet Yellen described as "idiosyncratic" factors, but is that right to do?

Oil Enters Bear Market as Investors Lose Faith in OPEC's Cuts

Oil prices fell in the second quarter, swinging into a bear market as many investors who at the start of the year clung to hopes of rapidly shrinking stockpiles finally cut their losses.

Dollar Gets Squeezed From All Sides

The dollar is down 5.6% this year, its worst two-quarter decline since 2011, as investors see economic recoveries around the world gaining on or surpassing growth in the U.S.

ECB's Weidmann: Eurozone Growth Strong, But Inflation Volatile

The ECB should look past volatile inflation data as it considers winding down its monetary stimulus, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said Saturday.

