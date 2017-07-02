ECB's Weidmann: Legitimate to Ask When Bank Will Exit Easy Money

It is legitimate to ask when the European Central Bank will end its easy-money policies given the strengthening economic recovery in the eurozone, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann said Sunday.

Answering citizens' questions at the Bundesbank's Frankfurt headquarters, Mr. Weidmann said ECB policymakers agree that some degree of monetary stimulus is still required, but the degree of stimulus needed was being discussed.

Investors are watching closely for signs that the world's second-most powerful central bank will start winding down, or tapering, its EUR2.3 trillion ($2.6 trillion) bond-buying program.

ECB President Mario Draghi indicated last week that the central bank would do so as the region's economy recovers, sending shockwaves through financial markets.

July 02, 2017 10:43 ET (14:43 GMT)