Australian Home-Building Approvals Fell in May

The number of Australian home building permits fell 5.6% in May from April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Monday, as a slowdown in housing construction deepens.

Approvals to build or renovate houses and apartments declined 19.7% from a year earlier, the ABS said.

In April, building approvals rose by 4.8%.

Permits to build houses rose 0.6% from a month earlier, while approvals for apartments and other dwellings fell 12.1%.

Australian residential building construction has begun to slow after years of strength that was led by a surge in the building of apartments. Rising home loan interest rates and regulatory clamps on lending to property investors are also curbing housing demand and dampening recent price growth.

July 02, 2017 21:51 ET (01:51 GMT)